Toddler in Delhi attacked by pit bull; receives 3 fractures, multiple stitches

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a pit bull in north Delhi's Burari area, and she received multiple fractures and stitches. According to police, the incident occurred on January 2 when the child went out with her grandfather for a walk. CCTV footage of the incident. Pit bull attacks the toddler.

The child's grandfather said the owner did not hold the pit bull on the leash properly. "The dog held my child's leg with its jaw, and it took us some time to release her from its clutches. My granddaughter has received multiple injuries on her body. Her right leg has received three fractures and multiple stitches," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The incident was caught on CCTV, showing around seven to eight people struggling to rescue the girl from the pit bull.

The girl's family alleged the authorities refused to register a case despite being approached thrice. No action has been taken against the owner yet, even after showing the CCTV footage to the police, the grandfather said. Some officials insisted the victim's family settle the matter with the owner.

Police said they were verifying the facts of the matter before registering a case under relevant sections.

Several dog breeds, including pit bulls, have been banned in India to be kept as pets as they are considered “dangerous” and “ferocious”. In December last year, the central government informed that a decision on prohibiting licenses for keeping “dangerous” dog breeds as pets would be made in three months.