Total break down of law and order in Delhi: AAP; BJP says AAP misleading people

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that there is a “complete jungle raj” in the national capital and that Union home minister Amit Shah, who oversees Delhi’s law and order, should take effective action. Kejriwal’s statement came in response to three shooting incidents that took place within a 24-hour period in Delhi. Several AAP leaders also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena over the “deteriorating conditions”, extortion calls, gang activities and rising crime cases. Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

The BJP said that the Delhi government was trying to “exaggerate the incidents of law and order” to divert attention from its failures and to escape anti-incumbency.

“Law and order has collapsed in Delhi. There is complete jungle raj. People are feeling unsafe in the country’s capital. Delhi’s law and order comes under Amit Shah. He will have to take effective steps immediately,” Kejriwal posted on X.

The Delhi Police did not comment on the matter. The LG did not comment on the matter.

In a press conference, AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday claimed that there is an atmosphere of panic in Delhi.

“Delhi has 209 police stations. Why doesn’t the LG visit them? Whenever there is work related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), he goes with the commissioner, and for Public Works Department (PWD) matters, he takes the secretary along. There is an atmosphere of panic in Delhi today. I can say with full responsibility that such a situation has never existed in my Delhi before,” Bharadwaj said.

Citing reports of various recent crime incidents, Bharadwaj said that the Delhi LG is currently on a foreign trip while BJP MPs are absent. He alleged that the LG has obstructed the Delhi government’s efforts for the past two years and failed to fulfil his responsibilities. “I request you (LG) with folded hands that please do some work now. You have spent the last two years only in stopping the work of Delhi government. You kept finding our shortcomings. But you have completely failed in the responsibility that is yours,” he added.

Referring to a recent shooting inside a showroom in Narayana, Bharadwaj said, “When will the LG visit Naraina, where bullets were fired inside a showroom? In Gulabi Bargh, ₹3.45 crore was looted from a businessman. Will the LG visit that place? In Mahipalpur, Goldy Brar is demanding ₹5 crore. When will the LG address that?” He said that the LG should take the police commissioner and the home minister with him to visit these crime scenes.

Bharadwaj said that the Delhi Police suffers from a personnel shortage and another 50,000 police personnel need to be added to make it operate effectively.

Later in the day, Bharadwaj and MLA Durgesh Pathak visited the spot where the firing took place in Naraina. “AAP will demand immediate action to restore safety and end the reign of terror on Delhi’s streets. Tomorrow, we will meet with the LG and present our demand, stating that this kind of hooliganism cannot continue,” said Bharadwaj.

“This is the main road of Naraina, which connects west Delhi and New Delhi. The Prime Minister’s residence is just 4 kilometers away, and in the evening, this area sees a lot of foot traffic. Yet, so many rounds were fired one after another at this showroom, out in the open,” said AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Saurabh Bhardwaj has failed in the development of Delhi and maintenance of public facilities and is now trying to escape anti-incumbency of his government by misleading the people of Delhi on law and order, but he will not succeed.

“In whichever market area AAP ministers go today, traders ask them questions about the bad roads, the damage caused by waterlogging, corruption in the licence department...Unable to answer the questions of traders, Saurabh Bhardwaj and other ministers try to mislead them and the people of Delhi by exaggerating the incidents of law and order that happen sometimes,” he added.

He said that the BJP wants crime to stop completely, and added that the crime detection record of the Delhi Police has been very good. “The Delhi Police usually solves any criminal incident involving a businessman or a common man by arresting the criminals within two to four days. It would be better if Saurabh Bhardwaj and other ministers focus on improving the condition of poor civic amenities in Delhi instead of doing petty politics of raising questions on law and order,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said that the Capital’s law and order has become so dreadful that people live in fear of their lives and properties, but those in power seem to be least worried about the “jungle raj”, with AAP leaders playing blame games instead of working in co-ordination with the LG and law enforcing agencies to protect the people.