Traffic advisory in Delhi for 350th martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur event at Red Fort

Vehicular movement will be restricted while buses and commercial would be diverted on the Netaji Subhash Marg between Daryaganj and Chatta Rail Chowk between 4pm and 11pm for a week, starting Wednesday for an event at Red Fort to celebrate the 350th martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib, the Delhi Traffic Police said in their traffic advisory. A blast occurred at the Netaji Subhash Marg in November which killed at least 12 people. (HT photo)

A blast occurred at the Netaji Subhash Marg in November which killed at least 12 people. Security arrangements have also been tightened in and around the Red Fort for the event as for general visit of tourists at the Mughal-era heritage site.

Traffic volume and footfall in and around the Red Fort is expected to remain high during the event since a large gathering of public is expected at the venue for the event which is likely to be attended by VVIPs, the advisory said.

During the event, traffic will be affected on Ring Road (Rajghat to Chandgiram Akhara), Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, SPM Marg, Lothian Road and Boulevard Road. Commuters are requested to avoid these roads and stretches and take alternate routes like Rani Jhansi Road, Salim Garh By-Pass, Vikas Marg, Pusta Road to reach their destinations.

Also Read: Delhi blast: Owaisi condemns suicide bombing as ‘haram’ with a potshot at Amit Shah

In view of the heavy footfall and vehicular movement on Netaji Subhash Marg and Nishad Raj Marg, the Delhi Traffic Police have made special traffic arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and public convenience. There will be traffic restrictions and diversions on need basis, said a traffic police officer.

“The buses and commercial vehicles coming from Delhi Gate (Daryaganj) side and Chatta Rail Chowk (Kashmere Gate) side towards Daryaganj on the Netaji Subhash Marg, may be diverted from Delhi Gate Chowk and Chatta Rail Chowk as well as GPO Chowk towards the Ring Road from 4pm to 11pm daily between November 19 (Wednesday) and November 25. Complete traffic movement may be restricted on Netaji Subhash Marg and Nishad Raj Marg during this period,” the officer said, quoting the advisory.

According to the traffic police, diversions, if required, will also be enforced from Chatta Rail Chowk, Subhash Marg T-Point, Shanti Van Chowk, GPO Chowk, Delhi Gate and Hanuman Mandir Crossing. Parking arrangements have also been made for commuters visiting the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk market.

Such commuters have been asked to park their vehicles Parade Ground parking on Netaji Subhash Marg, ASI Parking, Red Fort on Nishad Raj Marg, ASI Parking, Red Fort on Angoori Bagh Road, Dangal Maidan Parking on Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Omaxe Mall Parking on HC Sen Road, Church Mission Road Parking and Service Road near Shanti Van Crossing.

“Visitors are requested to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas and avoid roadside parking. Pedestrians are advised to use footpaths and designated crossings only. We appeal to the public to avoid bringing personal vehicles wherever possible and prefer public transport and Metro services. They should follow traffic rules and obey the instructions of traffic personnel,” the officer added.