Traffic affected in central Delhi for third day on the trot due to Cong protests
Traffic remained affected in central Delhi for the third consecutive day on Wednesday on account of protests by Congress party workers, who agitated against the continued questioning of their party chief Sonia Gandhi by the enforcement directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.
Delhi traffic police shared regular updates and advisories on social media to ensure that commuters avoided certain routes. One such alert said, “Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Man Singh Road, Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 9am and 2pm on July 27 due to special traffic arrangements.”
In another advisory, police asked commuters to avoid Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg as well on Wednesday. “Movement of traffic on DDU Marg on both the carriageways from Minto Road towards ITO and vice versa is closed due to today’s protest/demonstration. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch,” the traffic police tweeted.
The Delhi Police, meanwhile, detained several Congress workers and members of Parliament (MPs) including Manish Tewari and Jairam Ramesh while they were holding a protest at Vijay Chowk. They were all taken to Kingsway Camp and later allowed to go. On Tuesday, too, Delhi Police had detained 259 persons, including 57 MPs besides former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
On Tuesday, besides the Congress protest, the conclusion of Kanwar Yatra also impacted traffic, police said.
As kanwariyas returning to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had to make their way through Delhi, traffic was severely affected in the eastern part of the city, including Apsara border, National Highway 24, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Chilla border, Mayur Vihar, Anand Vihar, and Kalindi Kunj, among other areas.
These areas remained slightly affected on Wednesday as well because kanwars could still be seen returning and arrangements made for them were still not removed from roadsides.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
