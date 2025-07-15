Traffic restrictions in Delhi-NCR till July 23 amid Kanwar Yatra: Check alternate routes

Parts of Delhi-NCR will see some important traffic restrictions over the next 10 days owing to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. The Delhi Traffic Police has released a list of routes to avoid and those to take instead to help prepare for the disruptions in advance. The Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory on routes to use to avoid traffic during Kanwar Yatra. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The restrictions have been placed because the Kanwariyas will use important routes in Noida, Kalindi Kunj and Agra Canal Road to travel to Gurugram, Rajasthan and Faridabad.

A look at routes to remain closed till July 23:

Half carriageway of Kalindi Kunj to Badarpur side of Agra Canal Road

Half carriageway of Kalindi Kunj to Noida road

Alternate routes

Commuters using the Kalindi Kunj route to Noida from Delhi are advised to use the DND Flyway or Ashram route instead.

As a carriageway of the Kalindi Kunj-Noida route will remain closed, commuters are advised to use the Mathura Road via Badarpur to Ashram and DND if they want to travel to Noida from Faridabad.

Groups of Kanwariyas, mostly heading to Rajasthan and Haryana, are using routes in Delhi-NCR to reach their destinations.

Some Kanwar camps will also be set up in Delhi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved all 374 applications received in this regard.

The Delhi government is giving up to ₹10 lakh financial aid through direct benefit transfers to registered kanwar committees who set up tents with basic facilities.

The Delhi Traffic Advisory came into force starting July 13, and will remain in place till July 23.