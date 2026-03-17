Truck topples after ramming divider in Okhla, driver dies

A 32-year-old truck driver died after his vehicle crashed into a road divider and overturned near the Okhla underpass in southeast Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The incident took place shortly after the truck had allegedly struck a motorcycle in a separate collision and fled the spot leaving two men injured. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, a PCR call regarding a fatal accident was received at Okhla Industrial Area police station around 1 am in the early hours of Sunday near the SIS Prosegur building.

When police reached the spot, they found a truck bearing Haryana registration number that had crashed into a divider. An unconscious man was found nearby and was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said that the man was later identified as Lokendra, 32, a resident of Jakhera village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district, who was driving the truck.

During preliminary inquiry, police found that the truck had earlier hit a motorcycle near a petrol pump under Sarita Vihar police station limits. The rider and pillion rider sustained injuries and were taken to Apollo Hospital. Police said both were stable. Police did not identify the two as requested by the victims.

Investigators said the driver allegedly fled the spot after the initial collision and, while driving rashly, crashed the truck at the Okhla underpass signal.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway, they said.