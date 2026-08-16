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    Two arrested for stabbing 32-yr-old man while robbing him in NE Delhi

    Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a 32-year-old man of his gold chain and an iPhone after stabbing him with a surgical blade in the Sonia Vihar area of northeast Delhi, police said, on Saturday

    Published on: Aug 16, 2026, 08:00:00 IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh
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    Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a 32-year-old man of his gold chain and an iPhone after stabbing him with a surgical blade in the Sonia Vihar area of northeast Delhi, police said, on Saturday.

    Two arrested for stabbing 32-yr-old man while robbing him in NE Delhi
    Two arrested for stabbing 32-yr-old man while robbing him in NE Delhi

    According to police, the incident occurred at around 12.18 am on Wednesday.

    “The Sonia Vihar police station received a call regarding an injured man near 1st Pusta. The injured man, Pramod Yadav, was taken to a hospital by his family members. He was admitted to an ICU unit where he underwent surgery,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northeast) Rahul Alwal.

    During the investigation, it came to light that Yadav, who works at a jewellery store in Chandni Chowk, was going to his house when two unidentified men stopped him and attempted to rob him, said DCP Alwal.

    He added, “When Yadav resisted, they attacked him with a sharp weapon, robbed him of his gold chain, weighing 24 grams, his iPhone, and fled the spot.”

    Police officials said that a case of attempt to murder was registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a team was formed to arrest the suspects.

    The suspects were identified as residents of Sonia Vihar. They were arrested on Friday from near Chauhan Patti in northeast Delhi, the police said.

    “The two confessed to the crime and disclosed that they had pawned the stolen gold chain at a gold finance company in Sonia Vihar. We recovered the chain, the stolen phone and 1.03 lakh cash. A surgical blade used in the crime was also recovered from bushes near Chauhan Patti,” added DCP Alwal.

    • Karn Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Karn Pratap Singh

      Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More

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