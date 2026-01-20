Two cops stabbed during arrest of armed man planning robbery in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy

Two policemen were stabbed on Sunday while trying to arrest a 38-year-old man who was armed with a country-made pistol and a knife and allegedly planning a robbery in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, police said on Monday. Official recommendations for formal awards and commendations for both the police personnel are being processed.

According to police, the injured policemen managed to arrest the man, identified as Ravi alias Panchi. Ravi has been involved in at least 12 cases of robbery, snatching and house break-ins, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said that on Sunday evening, head constable Kuldeep and constable Neeraj were patrolling near Gupta Colony when they were informed that Ravi was roaming around in the area for committing a robbery.

A chase ensued when Ravi saw the two policemen trying to catch him. “Ravi was chased down and an altercation broke out. He then took out a knife and attacked the two policemen. Kuldeep suffered two deep stab injuries to his upper back and near the armpit, while Neeraj was attacked thrice, two of which were deflected by his service belt, though he still sustained a puncture wound to his hip,” the DCP said, adding that the suspect was eventually overpowered.

The two injured police personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital. A case of attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of their duties, and obstructing public servants in discharge of public functions was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station under sections 109, 132 and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police said.

“The knife used in the attack was seized along with the loaded pistol. Ravi is an e-rickshaw driver. Official recommendations for formal awards and commendations for both the police personnel are being processed,” added the DCP.