Two cops with head injuries still in ICU
- One of the police personnel admitted to Lok Nayak hospital’s ICU continues to be in “critical” condition.
At least two police personnel who had suffered head injuries in Tuesday’s violence continue to be in the intensive care unit of two hospitals. One farmer had died and at least seventeen protesters had been injured in the incident. According to the Delhi Police, 394 police officers suffered various injuries in Tuesday’s rally.
One of the police personnel admitted to Lok Nayak hospital’s ICU continues to be in “critical” condition. “He is conscious and talking, however, he is in a critical condition and needs intensive monitoring. We will continue to do CT scan and other diagnostic tests to monitor his condition. He had also sustained a fracture,” said a senior doctor from the hospital, which had received over 20 persons from the incident in its emergency department.
Another police personnel with fractured hand is also admitted in the hospital. Two protesters – one has a facial laceration and another with a blunt injury – continue to be in the hospital wards as on Wednesday evening.
Another police personnel is recuperating in the ICU of Sushruta trauma centre. “He had a head injury and is currently stable. We are monitoring his condition and he needs an MRI to rule out any other injuries. He will be moved to Lok Nayak or GB Pant hospital for the same,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.
Another cop who has a fractured leg is in need of a surgery. “The cop will undergo a planned orthopaedic surgery to fix the fractured bone. It will be done after 48 hours,” the doctor said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: A South Extension survivor
- A modest establishment that has outlived a great number of landmarks in the area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination turnout dips to 80.8% after 91% got Covid jabs on Monday
- An out-of-schedule vaccination drive was conducted on Wednesday in Delhi to make up for Republic Day holiday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide public meets, fast on Jan 30: Protesters
- At the press conference, the leaders also questioned why the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (Punjab) was allowed to set up a fresh stage on the police side of the barricades.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Property worth crores destroyed, still gauging damage, say officials
- Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the damage estimation process began almost immediately, but estimates peg it at nearly ₹1 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP spars with BJP over violent twist to farm rally
- The BJP said wifi connections provided by aap were used by ‘miscreants’ to spread misinformation on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two cops with head injuries still in ICU
- One of the police personnel admitted to Lok Nayak hospital’s ICU continues to be in “critical” condition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barricades gone at ITO but police deployment continues at the busy junction
- The DCP said so far only one FIR has been registered in central district at the IP Estate police station for rioting, damage to public property and other relevant sections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops register 25 cases after violence on Republic Day
- Trouble began on Tuesday after a section of protesters deviated from the routes agreed upon with the Delhi Police and began their tractor rally before scheduled time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one will be spared: Top cop
- Shrivastava said that the police, on January 25, had an inkling that some “aggressive and militant people” taking control of the stage and giving provocative speeches at the protest sites.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Singhu protest site, a battle of two factions
- Tuesday’s violence was the topic of discussion among most farmers at the venue, and the only subject of speeches delivered by their leaders from stages set up at the site.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A wall of security around Red Fort as dust of violence settles
- The Red Fort was at the heart of the violence as farmers deviated from their tractor rally routes, barged into the monument, damaged property, and hoisted flags on the ramparts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence at tractor rally: Actor Deep Sidhu, gangster Sidhana named in FIR
- Farmers’ union representatives also chose to distance themselves from actor Deep Sidhu and his participation in Tuesday afternoon’s violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infiltrators defamed our stir: Farmers at Tikri site
- On Tuesday, a group of farmers who started the tractor march from the Tikri border broke police barricades to veer away from the agreed-upon route between the farm unions and Delhi Police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort to remain closed for visitors till January 31: ASI order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury inches upwards, slight relief from the biting cold in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox