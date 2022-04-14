Two nabbed for theft at Sonam Kapoor’s house

More than two months after cash and jewellery worth ₹2.41 crore were stolen from actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had arrested a 30-year-old nurse working at the residence along with her husband in connection with the crime.

However, a joint team of the New Delhi district police and the crime branch, which arrested the couple from its Sarita Vihar home on Tuesday evening, did not recover either the stolen cash or the jewellery.

After the arrest of the couple, identified as Aparna Wilson and her husband, Naresh Kumar Sagar, 31, the case that was being investigated by the district’s special staff has been transferred to the crime branch team, since the involvement of at least three more persons has emerged during their interrogation.

“The two have disclosed the names of more people who were involved in the conspiracy. They have revealed that the stolen cash and jewellery were transported to some place outside Delhi. They claim that information about the exact location of the cash and jewellery is with the three suspects who are on the run. We have got some leads about them. Raids are being conducted to nab them and recover the stolen cash and jewellery,” said a senior police officer associated with the case.

Police said that Wilson is a nurse and home medical care assistant. Her husband is an accountant at a private firm in east Delhi’s Shakarpur. She was providing doing patient home care duties at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s house in Amrita Shergil Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi. Anand’s parents Harish Ahuja and Priya Ahuja reside in the house along with his grandmother Sarla Ahuja.

According to a senior police officer, Wilson was hired to take care of the actor’s grandmother-in-law along with other nurses. Wilson had visited the house after the theft as well, said the officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, “This kept Wilson close to the patient whose jewellery was stolen. Wilson stole the jewellery and gave it to her husband. The exact date when the theft took place is being ascertained through the interrogation of the couple,” said the DCP.

The police had earlier said that the family discovered the theft on February 11 but reported it to the police on February 23. A case under the Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) was registered at the Tughlaq Road police station the same day.

The complainant in the case was the manager of the household that employs over 20 people, they said.