Unease in BJP over Purvanchali representation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its bid to court Delhi’s Purvanchali community, which traces its roots to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and numbers around 6 million, has sparked discontent by allotting tickets to only four candidates from the community for the February 5 assembly election BJP leader and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj during a road show on Friday. (HT Photo)

Party insiders and community representatives have voiced concerns over the perceived underrepresentation, as Purvanchalis are considered a decisive voting bloc in the capital, two party leaders speaking on condition of anonymity said.

The BJP leaders cited above expressed disappointment, noting the significant electoral influence of Purvanchalis in Delhi.

“With three candidates from Bihar — Chandan Kumar (Sangam Vihar), Pankaj Singh (Vikaspuri), and Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar) — and one from Uttar Pradesh, Bajrang Shukla (Kirari), the representation is far below expectations,” one leader said.

Given that Purvanchalis play a crucial role in at least 20 constituencies, including Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Adarsh Nagar, Badarpur, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Kirari, Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Shahdara, Seemapuri, Mustafabad, Patparganj, and Rithala, among others, the allocation has left many within the party discontented.

Adding to the BJP’s woes, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded nine Purvanchali candidates, reinforcing its hold on this community.

Since its electoral debut, AAP has strategically courted Purvanchalis, securing 13 Purvanchali MLAs during its 2015 landslide win. By contrast, Congress has nominated only two candidates from the community this year. “The BJP will need to push forth leaders from Bihar and UP to campaign extensively,” said a second leader. The party, however, is banking on its alliances with the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party, each contesting one seat.

He also highlighted that in 2021, the NDA fielded 10 Purvanchalis, raising expectations for increased representation this time, the second leader said.

Compounding the BJP’s challenges, a political row erupted when party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala made a derogatory remark about AAP’s Purvanchali leader Rituraj Jha during a television debate. The reference left the BJP embarrassed as not only did it upset the Purvanchalis, but also elicited a sharp reaction from its ally, the JD(U).

Poonawalla later issued a public apology, attempting to contain the damage.

BJP’s final list of 68 candidates reflects a broader effort to balance caste and community representation. It includes nine women, 11 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 10 Jats, nine Brahmins, five Punjabis, three Sikhs, and five Gurjars. Notably, the party has not fielded any Muslim candidates. Two seats from the BJP’s quota have been allotted to allies: Shailender Kumar of JDU (Burari) and Deepak Tanwar of LJP (Deoli).

Delhi’s caste demographics have heavily influenced ticket allocations. Brahmins, constituting 13% of the electorate, hold significant sway, as do Rajputs (8%), Vaishyas (7%), and Punjabi Khatris (5%). Other upper castes collectively account for 8%, while OBCs, including Yadavs and Kurmis, form about 18%. SCs make up 16%, while Muslims, at 14%, remain a key constituency.

In the 2020 elections, BJP’s strategy to court Jats (15%), Gujjars (3-5%), and Yadavs yielded limited success, as the party won only seven seats. The AAP’s dominance in Delhi, particularly in the 12 SC-reserved constituencies, was attributed to its appeal among Dalits. The demolition of the Sant Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad, following a Supreme Court order, triggered anger among Dalit voters, further alienating the BJP.

The AAP seized the moment, accusing the BJP-led central government of being insensitive to Dalit sentiments and advocating for the land to be returned to the Ravidasi sect.