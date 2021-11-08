Home / Cities / Delhi News / Uphaar fire tragedy: 7-year jail term for Ansal brothers for tampering evidence
delhi news

Uphaar fire tragedy: 7-year jail term for Ansal brothers for tampering evidence

The case is related to tampering with the evidence of the fire tragedy in which 59 lives were lost.
Uphaar cinema's property at Green Park in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Uphaar cinema's property at Green Park in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Reported by Richa Banka | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A Delhi court on Monday awarded seven-year simple imprisonment to real estate barons Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal in a case of tampering with evidence in the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case. 

Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma also imposed a fine of 2.25 crore on each of the Ansal brothers.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence of the 1997 fire tragedy in which 59 lives were lost. The Ansal brothers were convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by the Supreme Court.

The apex court had, however, released them on the period already undergone in the jail on the condition that they paid 30 crore fine each to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

The Ansal brothers were booked along with some other individuals, including PP Batra, Har Swaroop Panwar, Anoop Singh and Dharamvir Malhotra, were booked in the present case.

Panwar and Malhotra died during the course of the trial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uphaar cinema fire
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out