New Delhi, A video of a vending machine dispensing undergarments, installed at the Rohini East Metro Station, has surfaced on social media with commuters saying that it is a practical and timely innovation for daily travellers. Vending machine dispensing undergarments at Rohini East Metro Station draws commuters' attention

Such vending machines have been set up at several metro stations a few months ago, offering food and non-food items to cater to passengers' needs, an official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

"Across the network, we have installed different types of vending machines. Some dispense snacks and beverages, while others provide non-food essentials such as undergarments, cosmetics and drinking water. The idea is to make basic items easily accessible to commuters during their journey," the official told PTI.

Many social media users welcomed the move, particularly highlighting its usefulness for women.

"This is actually a very thoughtful facility. If such machines are available, we don't have to panic during emergencies like period stains or sudden leakage. It gives a sense of comfort and convenience while travelling," a user commented under the video.

Others suggested expanding the range of products available. "It would be great if they also add stationery items, sewing kits, tissue paper, hand sanitiser and even small art supplies for kids. These are things people often realise they need when they are already on the move," another user wrote.

Commuters also pointed out the time-saving aspect of the initiative. "In today's fast-paced life, many people barely get time to step into shops. With buses and metro lines so well connected, these machines can really help when someone is in a hurry and needs something immediately," said Jay, a metro passenger.

The DMRC said that it has been gradually introducing vending facilities as part of its efforts to improve commuter convenience across the metro network.

