Wall collapse at Okhla construction site, two killed

Two people were killed and at least six others were injured on Thursday evening after a wall collapsed at an under-construction building in southeast Delhi’s Okhla, police officers aware of the case said. The construction site where the incident occurred. (HT Photo)

Fire department officials said the incident occurred at Sanjay Colony in Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2, when a wall collapsed on labourers at a construction site. Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said they received a call regarding the wall collapse at 4:55pm. “Initial details were that the building had collapsed and some people were trapped. When the officials reached, it was found that 13 labourers were trapped under the debris (of the wall collapse). Firefighters and police reached them and shifted them to hospital,” Garg said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said the deceased have been identified as Raman Kumar, 18, and Mintu Kumar, 50. Three of the six people injured are critical, he said.

Deo said that a basement was being constructed at the site when a wall collapsed. “Excavation of about 20 feet had already been done. In the evening, earth from the rear side of the plot slid and labourers got trapped,” he said adding that they were all rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

“Documents of the building, including construction permits, are being verified and a case under section 288 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this incident” he said.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in a statement said, “An unpleasant incident happened today at property No. 98/3 Okhla Industrial Area, Phase II… The construction was authorised and building plan was sanctioned.”