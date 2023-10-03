Water supply to affected in these areas of Delhi tomorrow & Thursday. Full list

Water supply will be affected in some areas of the national capital on Wednesday and Thursday due to repairing work at Wazirabad. The Delhi Jal Board in a post on social media platform X, advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement.



Here is the list of areas where water supply will be affected.



1. Kalkaji reservoirs command area (No evening supply on Wednesday)

Okhla Phase 1 & III, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extension, Govindpuri, Sri Niwaspuri, GB Pant Polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Lajpat Nagar, Amar Colony, EPDP (No supply in day also), East of Kailash etc and their adjoining areas.



2. Local command areas of Okhla WTP on October 4 (No evening supply)

Kalindi Colony, Maharani Bagh, New Friends Colony East-West, DDA Flats NFC, Village Taim, or Nagar, Village Khizrabad, Village Bharat Nagar, Village Jullena, Ishwar Nagar, Zakir Bagh Village Jullena DDA Flats, Village Machigarh, Sukhdev Vihar, Sukhdev Vihar DDA Flats, Jogabai, Zakir Nagar, Zakir Nagar Extension, Batla House, Batla House Extension, Village Okhla, Noor Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Abul Fazal, Okhla Vihar and allied areas.



3. Water supply will be available to Giri Nagar area (C-Lal Chowk) 600 mm on Wednesday.



4. ESI Reservoir command areas on October 5 (No morning supply)

Prahladpur, Tehkhand, Tughlakabad Village, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Devli etc. and their adjoining areas.



The Delhi Jal Board has also issued helpline numbers for the residents.



Okhla Phase II- 011-26388976

Greater Kailash- 011-29234746, 29234747

Giri Nagar- 011-26473720, 26449877

Jal Sadan- 011-29819035, 29824550, 29810350

