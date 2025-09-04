Delhi-NCR to witness more rain today; IMD alerts active for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Weather updates

Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) are expected to witness more rain on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department issued orange and yellow alerts for some areas. Weather updates: Several areas in Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy waterlogging issues amid incessant rainfall.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The continuous rain for the past few days has led the Yamuna River in the capital to breach the 207-metre mark for the fifth time since 1963. The overflowing water entered Delhi's oldest and busiest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat, on Wednesday, forcing it to pause operations.

According to the weather department's nowcast warnings, parts of Delhi, along with Noida and Ghaziabad, are under a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, an orange alert for moderate rain has been issued for Gurugram.

IMD's weather forecast for the capital predicted thunderstorms with rain, with the minimum temperature likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's bulletin forecast isolated heavy rainfall for Haryana and Chandigarh on September 4.

Meanwhile, while the Delhi airport has not yet issued any notice over flight operations, the SpiceJet airline issued an advisory for its passengers and said, "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Weather today | Top updates