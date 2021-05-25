Windy day ahead; Delhi AQI in moderate category today

Strong surface winds are likely to prevail on Tuesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 23 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 37°C. The minimum temperature on Monday was 21.2°C and the maximum temperature was 36°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 132. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 169 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category on Tuesday and Wednesday. Clear sky and strong winds on Tuesday are favourable for higher dust concentration, as per the warning system. Subsequently, the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate to poor category over the next five days.

On Monday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Strong southwesterly winds are forecasted for the next three days, local dust uplifting and long-range transport from dry arid regions are likely to increase. High winds, high boundary layer height are likely to influence AQI positively and high dust emission negatively. AQI is forecasted to stay in the moderate category with short spells of high dust concentration for the next three days.”