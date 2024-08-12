Yamuna level rises to 204.19m, just 0.31m below warning mark

The water level in the Yamuna went up by more than 1 metre between Sunday and Monday evening, with the river’s level at 10pm on Monday at 204.19m, according to data shared by the flood control room. This level was a mere 0.31m below the warning mark of 204.5m at the Old Railway Bridge, which is considered representative of Delhi’s mark. A senior I&FC official said that while a flood warning has not been issued yet, teams deployed along the river channel by the department are on high alert. (HT Photo)

Officials from the Delhi irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department warned on Monday that the river will likely continue to see an upward trend in the coming days due to intense rainfall in the river’s upstream states, and said that the river may breach the warning mark overnight.

The Yamuna’s danger level is 205.3m, and the river had logged a record high of 208.6m in 2023.

Flood control room officials said the river was flowing at 203.76m at 5pm on Monday — a rapid increase of 1.08m from the level of 202.68m recorded at the same time on Sunday. The river further swelled to 204.19 at 10pm.

“A warning for people living in the low-lying area will be issued when the water level reaches 204.5m. If similar trends continue, the warning mark will be crossed in the next few days. The water flow from the Hathnikund barrage is currently (around 5pm) 21,087 cusecs. The maximum hourly flow of water on Sunday was around 47,000 cusecs,” the official said requesting anonymity.