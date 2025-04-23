Menu Explore
Delhi weather: Maximum temperature likely 41 degrees today amid ‘poor’ AQI

PTI |
Apr 23, 2025 01:03 PM IST

The IMD forecast a clear sky for Wednesday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 27 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD forecast a clear sky for Wednesday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Chandigarh weather: Mercury set to touch 40°C by weekend

AQI ‘poor’

The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category at 9 am on Wednesday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 220, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

