Zomato delivery boy killed in hit-and-run in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:35 IST

A 24-year-old Zomato delivery boy was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him and drove off on the dividing road of Sectors 12-A and 14 in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said the deceased, Sunny, was a resident of Kharak Mangoli village in old Panchkula.

Sunny, the deceased (HT photo)

In his complaint, head constable Manjeet Singh, who was posted on PCR duty on Thursday night, said he got a call from the control room around 2.15am about an accident in Sector 12A. On rushing to the scene, they found an injured youth lying next to a motorcycle.

They rushed him to the civil hospital in Sector 6 in the police vehicle. But he was declared brought dead.

Sector 14 station house officer (SHO) inspector Naveen Saharan said as per initial investigation, it seemed Sunny was on his way to deliver food when a speeding vehicle hit him and fled the scene. “We have initiated investigation to trace the vehicle. The CCTV cameras nearby are being checked. The accused will be nabbed soon,” Saharan said.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused.

On Thursday, several delivery boys gathered outside the mortuary of the Panchkula civil hospital in support of the victim’s family, and claimed that they will not cremate the body till the accused was arrested.