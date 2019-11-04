Demolition drive near Chandigarh International Airport postponed till next HC hearing on December 5

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:45 IST

The Mohali administration, which was to demolish 98 illegal structures within 100-metre area of Chandigarh International Airport after Diwali, has postponed the move till next hearing of Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on December 5.

The structures in Babhat village of Zirakpur were identified by a committee constituted on directions of the HC and headed by Punjab chief secretary. Earlier, the Indian Air Force had termed the illegal mushrooming of such structures a threat to the airport, which prompted the court to direct their demolition.

Another reason for the postponement is the adjournment of the hearing as justice Suvir Sehgal has been recently elevated and transferred. The case was being heard by the division bench of justice Suvir Sehgal and justice Rakesh Kumar Jain.

“After giving personal hearing to 19 owners of these structures, we have submitted a report to the HC. There will be no further delay in carrying out demolition as HC had already ordered the demolition but we will wait for new orders of the court till December 5,” Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said.

Acting on the directions of Punjab and Haryana HC on September 18, the Mohali administration had given 15-day time to the owners of 98 illegal structures under the Works of Defence Act, 1903. The structures were constructed after March 9, 2011, in Bhabat and after March 11, 2011, in Jagatpura, both villages in the vicinity of the Air Force Station, Chandigarh.

PERSONAL HEARINGS OF 19 STRUCTURE OWNERS

“Nineteen such owners had raised objections with the administration against the demolition notices served to them and were given a chance to put forth their reasons during personal hearings. The owners produced document-based evidence in support of their statements or claims,” Dayalan said.

A total of 314 structures have been identified out of which 98 will be demolished first and their owners won’t be given any compensation.