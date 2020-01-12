Dhindsa Sr put his son’s political career at stake: Harsimrat

cities

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday said Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has put his son and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa’s political career at stake by putting pressure on him and that attempts to weaken the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are being made at behest of the ruling Congress in Punjab.

The SAD on Saturday suspended the father-son duo for ‘anti-party activities’.

Addressing a press conference, the Bathinda MP said SAD gave everything to the Dhindsas. “Sukhdev Dhindsa was made Rajya Sabha MP despite him loosing the Lok Sabha polls by a large margin. He still continues to be Rajya Sabha member despite his speaking against the party and the Badal family,” she said.

“I respect Parminder Dhindsa a lot and our family has good relations with him. He worked for the betterment of the party which also gave him due respect. He was made finance minister and leader of party legislature in the Vidhan Sabha. Parminder had a chance to grow in the party but his father put his political career at stake,” she said.

She said the Congress government in Punjab did nothing in three years except lamenting that its coffers are empty. “With same finances we did everything for the welfare of people and development of the state. Power tariffs have been hiked 18 times in Punjab ever since the Congress came to power. The state government is hand in glove with private players,” she said. She also accused the Congress of spreading misinformation among people on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).