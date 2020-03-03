DISCUSSION ON BUDGET ESTIMATESPunjab fiscal position now on a par with Haryana: Manpreet

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:50 IST

Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Tuesday claimed that Punjab’s fiscal position for 2020-21 was on a par with the neighbouring Haryana, and it has happened after many years.

The finance minister, who was replying to the debate on budget estimates for the year 2020-21, said his biggest satisfaction was that today Punjab stands on a par with Haryana with almost equal revenue receipts and expenditure and almost half of revenue deficit. “This has happened after many years and it shows that if Punjabis come to their will, they can beat anyone,” said Manpreet.

Chief minister Amarinder Singh, who spoke before the finance minister’s reply, termed budget presented historic. “This year, I have completed 40 years of parliamentary experience and I cannot tell you how happy I am over this budget,” said the CM. Manpreet stood up and thanked Amarinder for the praise.

The finance minister reiterated that the previous SAD-BJP government’s move to pay ₹31,000 crore to the Centre for the cash credit limit settlement claims was a ‘body blow’ to the economy of Punjab.

Replying to the criticism of the SAD members on the borrowings by the state government, the finance minister said the borrowings during the last two years of the SAD-BJP regime were ₹66,000 crore and his government in the past around three years has borrowed just ₹20,000 crore.

Admitting dip in VAT collection, the finance minister said it was primarily due to the decision of cut in rates of petrol and diesel by the Punjab government. “We knew it would happen but at the same time, it’s the duty of the government to provide cheaper petrol and diesel to the people of the state,” he said.

Earlier, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said 82% of the total expenditure has to be spent on paying fixed liabilities. “Only 18% will be left for the development of the state which is very little,” said Cheema.

Taking on Badals for their business interests in transport business, the leader of opposition targeted the CM saying: “I don’t know what are the compulsions of the chief minister who is hesitant to take action against the Badals? Punjab Police’s Special Task Force (STF’s) report on the role of involvement of Majithia in drug trade has also been kept aside and there is no follow-up from the government side in the Punjab and Haryana high court.”

As the AAP leader took Majithia’s name, the SAD leader stood up and reminded him of the unconditional apology AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had tendered in a defamation case filed by him over dragging his name in the drug trade.