DJB to appoint pvt operators to manage water, sewer in different city zones

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:07 IST

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday announced that for efficient management of water supply and sewerage network, it has approved a ‘One Zone-One Operator’ policy, under which the city will be divided into 7-8 zones and a private operator will be appointed to look into the works in each zone.

The decision was taken in a board meeting presided over by Delhi water minister and DJB chairman Satyendar Jain.

“After extensive discussions and deliberations at various levels to improve the services and bring efficient management in the water supply and sewerage system, it was decided to award the contracts to private operators for operation, maintenance and management of water supply and sewerage networks in various zones of Delhi on the lines of ‘One Zone-One Operator’,” said a statement issued by the DJB.

“The operators will be appointed for a period of 10 years under the scheme on a contract basis,” it said.

Ankit Srivastava, DJB technical advisor, explained that the services are not being privatised and no layoffs will be done within the water utility. Senior officials said the powers of monitoring and supervision will rest with the DJB.

“Even at present the work was being done by a number of smaller private contractors for which multiple tenders had to be floated. The division is being done to increase efficiency and fix accountability of the operators, who will be solely responsible for each zone. For instance, plugging leakages, inspecting of pipelines, maintenance and management works. This is being done to achieve the two targets ---- ensure 24X7 water supply and improve sewerage network to clean up the Yamuna,” said Srivastava.

The board also decided that all houses would be provided sewer connections in any area where sewerage network would be laid by DJB. “This has been decided to ensure that all houses have sewer connections. So far a large number of households in many areas including unauthorised colonies are without sewer connections, which is one of the reasons behind pollution of the Yamuna,” said Srivastava.

Also, from now only online applications would be accepted for new water/sewer connection. For those, who cannot do so may seek help of the ‘Mobile Sahayak’ under the doorstep delivery of public services, by calling 1076.