Docs call for statewide OPD shutdown on Thursday

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:00 IST

Gurugram After a partial shutdown of the out-patient department (OPD) in the state’s government hospitals last week, the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), to demand better pay, has called for the closure of all OPDs across the state on Thursday.

According to doctors associated with the body, patients only in the emergency ward would be treated on Thursday. The OPD was earlier closed for two hours — between 8am and 10am — last Friday, in a sign of protest.

The association, which has a representation of around 2,500 doctors in the state, has been demanding additional increments to specialist doctors and assured career progression (ACP) on a par with other states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, according to members.

“The state government had agreed to these demands in a meeting chaired by the chief minister in July. However, no progress has been made yet, which is why we have decided to strike on Thursday and after that, depending on the situation ,” said Dr MP Singh, vice-president of the association.

In a meeting held on Sunday, the body also decided to hold a complete shutdown of OPD and post-mortem services from September 9 if their demands are not met. Around 60 doctors from Gurugram’s Civil Hospital in Sector 10 are likely to strike on Thursday.

Dr SB Kamboj, director general, health services, Haryana, maintained that the demands will be met as was promised. “The file is in the process of being finalised. Some aspects need to be decided,” he said.

