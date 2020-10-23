e-paper
Home / Cities / Doubling rate, recovery of Covid cases improving in Navi Mumbai

Doubling rate, recovery of Covid cases improving in Navi Mumbai

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:18 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
         

In what seems like a good sign, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has increased to 127 days while the recovery rate is at a high of 91.67 per cent, as per the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) this month.

Till September 30, 39,784 Covid patients had been reported in the city, of which 35,065 had recovered with a recovery rate of 88.14 per cent while there had been 887 deaths with the fatality rate of 2.23 per cent.

In October so far, 46,221 Covid patients have been reported in Navi Mumbai, of which 39,075 have recovered, leading to the recovery rate climbing to 91.67 per cent. There have been 993 deaths, with the fatality rate dropping to 2.15%.

Similarly, the number of new cases also seems to have been brought under control with the doubling rate that was 79 days in September increasing to 127 days.

NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “Our focus on early identification, isolation and treatment policy has started showing good results, increasing the doubling rate. We ensured that the state government’s ‘My Family My Responsibility’ drive that started on September 15 was strictly implemented. The door-to-door survey for identifying patients helped and also created awareness. We also increased Covid testing in the city.”

Bangar added that 2,54,700 tests in the city have been conducted so far. He said, “Population-wise, this is higher than other major cities in the state. We conduct around 3,000 to 3,500 tests daily. Over 60,000 tests have been conducted in October, more than 6,500 have been found positive at a rate of just over 10 per cent, which too has come down from the earlier 13.72 per cent. The situation is improving but with the city opening up, there is greater responsibility on us all to take further precautions and ensure that the improving trend is not reversed.”

