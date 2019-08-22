DPCC notice to Cong over clearance for its new headquarters

cities

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued a notice to the Congress party, asking for a clarification for not seeking ‘consent to operate’ before initiating the process of building its new party headquarters at 9, Kotla Road.

The pollution control body in a letter dated August 20 asked the party to share “details of the project of the building complex” and clarify why it had not obtained “consent to establish/operate under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981”.

In the letter addressed to the in-charge, Indian National Congress, headquarters, DPCC has sought a response as to why an environmental clearance was not issued to the building under consideration, as per records available in the pollution body’s office.

“We asked the party for clarification on queries related to the project. We are examining the matter and will take necessary action accordingly,” said a senior Delhi government officer, not wishing to be named.

The move has come on a petition filed in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by environment activist Vikrant Tongad. The tribunal had referred the matter to the Court of Financial Commissioner, Delhi (the Appellate authority under the Water Act 1974).

Despite repeated attempts, Congress spokespersons could not be reached for comment.

