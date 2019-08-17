Dreaded Haryana gangster Kaushal nabbed in Dubai

gurugram

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:59 IST

The Haryana Police has arrested 38-year-old wanted gangster Kaushal in a secret operation carried out two days ago in Dubai with their counterparts there, sources in the state police said on Saturday .

Indian authorities in Dubai and police officials privy to the matter said Kaushal would be brought to Delhi after all legal formalities are completed.

Haryana Police senior officials, including the director-general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava, however, refused to comment on the arrest.

Investigators said Kaushal would be extradited to India soon. He was living in a rented house in Dubai along with his three associates and was on a work visa. Kaushal kept on changing his looks and it took three months for investigators to track and arrest him, police said.

“Police recovered a SIM card and a mobile phone from a man in Kerala who had returned from Dubai. Police said Kaushal used his mobile phone to make several extortion calls,” said another police official involved in the case.

At least four police officials confirmed Kaushal’s arrest and said he was using SIM cards of different countries he purchased from a Kerala resident, who allegedly operated a fake call centre.

Kaushal was living in Dubai since December 2017 on a fake passport, a copy of which was recovered by Gurugram police in May from after they arrested Vinay Kumar, a resident of Adind village in Alwar, Rajasthan. Kumar had allegedly forged documents so that Kaushal could get a fresh set of identification documents, including a passport from Jaipur in June 2016, ration card and birth certificate from Tauru in Nuh.

Police checked with the regional passport office and found that the serial number of the passport that had Kaushal’s photograph was genuine, but his name was changed to Naresh Kumar. He flew to Dubai in December 2017, police said.

Kaushal was wanted in more than 200 alleged cases of extortion, murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping in Gurugram, Rewari, Faridabad and Palwal. Three different crime teams from Gurugram, Faridabad, and Pawal were camping in Dubai for the past two months and were passing leads to Dubai officials, police said.

A police officer privy to the matter, requesting anonymity, said Gururgam police shared all leads related to Kaushal’s location with Dubai police following which he was arrested. “A team headed by inspector Bijender Hooda of Palam Vihar crime investigation unit had kept a close watch on his movement and all his associates operating from different parts of Faridabad and Gurugram. He had recently become very active and was sending audio recorded messages to businessmen and was asking for protection money,” he said.

Police said Kaushal was in regular touch with his three associates living in Faridabad and they were allegedly involved in extorting Rs 50 lakh each from local businessmen and traders. Kaushal’s gang had allegedly shot dead Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary outside a gym in Sector 9, on June 27 this year.

Faridabad commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar had visited Dubai in the first week of August and had met the locals officials there regarding Kaushal. Police said he had stayed there for three days and shared some technical evidence, which corroborated the presence of Kaushal in the country.

Sources said police teams can only share information in foreign jurisdiction but have no powers to arrest any criminal. Hence, the Dubai Police was roped in for the operation.

Police said Kaushal was sending recorded audio messages to businessmen in Haryana and demanding Rs 50 lakh each from them. In 2016, Kaushal, fled the country, while he was out on parole. Since then, his girlfriend used to regularly visit Kaushal in Dubai and was handling his operation in India.

The money collected by the gang members was sent to Kaushal through Hawala transactions (informal monetary transactions), said the police. The gang has been active in Gurugram since 2005 and have been collecting protection money from jewellers, hoteliers, traders, sweet shop owners, and other businessmen.

Two days before his arrest, Kaushal had shot a video of him exercising in his Dubai apartment and had sent to his friends, police said. HT is in possession of the video.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 20:50 IST