Drones come handy to keep tab on curfew violators

cities

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:55 IST

Once restricted, drone cameras are now coming handy for the Punjab Police to keep a tab on curfew violators.

The district police heads across Punjab have rented out drone cameras from local photographers to ensure restriction on movement of people in urban as well as rural areas.

Prior to the lockdown, the Punjab Police had put certain restrictions on flying drones after reports of smuggling of drugs and weapons poured in from border areas. Police at district levels were alerted and special training was given to deal with illegal smuggling through drones.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said enhancing the drones’ capacity they have started using technology to cover entire cities and specifically colonies from where reports of violations are pouring in.

“We have asked DSPs and SHOs to use these for surveillance in their respective areas. Use of drones has enhanced the surveillance capacity. No one will be spared if found to be violating orders,” the SSP said.

As a result of drone surveillance, the Patiala police have nabbed 16 people who were sitting together in an open space in the interior areas of the city.

“After receiving the images, the field team conducted a raid and arrested the violators against whom a case has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” he said.

Meanwhile, Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Amneet Kondal said they have carried out at least five surveys through drones in the past few days and registered FIRs against curfew violators.

“We have impounded over dozen vehicles and challaned the drivers for unnecessarily plying their vehicles on national and state highways in district,” she said.

“Drone surveys have become a regular practice as they help to keep tab on even the remotest of areas,” police said.