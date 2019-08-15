Haryana’s education deparment to collect class-wise fee details

gurugram

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 21:59 IST

The state department of education on Tuesday issued a circular to all district education officers, asking them to direct private schools to disclose the fee charged for each class on the management information system (MIS) portal by August 21.

The move is aimed at monitoring the fee charged by recognised private schools and to maintain transparency in the fee structure. Premlata Yadav, district education officer, said that the move is aimed at streamlining the fee details on a common web platform, so that monitoring could be done easily.

“The submission of fee-related information is mandatory for all the schools. We have passed on the message to schools and they need to submit the information in a week. Collation of details on a common platform would make it easy for the department to keep a tab on the schools,” said Yadav. She added that schools could reach out to the department for technical assistance.

School administrators, however, said that they are yet to receive the circular. They also added that fee details were already being sought by the department through other forms and the new process would only add to the schools’ burden.

As per the Haryana School Education Rules, 2003, every recognised school in the state is required to submit details of minimum facilities being provided and the maximum fee charged being charged in Form VI. Further, CBSE affiliated schools are required to make a mandatory fee disclosure and the same information has to be submitted for MHRD’s Unified district information system for education (UDISE).

Nidhi Kapoor, principal of Euro International School, Sector 10, said that the school was already sharing the fee details through various channels. “Every year through FORM VI, the fee details are furnished by us. All the details regarding the total number of students, fee details, number of teachers, infrastructure and other information are already being shared with the department. This will only be an additional task,” said Kapoor.

She, however, added that the school would abide by the directive. “We have nothing to hide and the school operates with transparency. If the department issues a directive, we will have to follow it,” said Kapoor.

Aparna Erry, principal, DAV Public School, Sector 14, said that the school was already making public disclosure of the fee through different media. The district education officer said that schools shouldn’t have any issue in sharing the details if they were operating in a transparent manner.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 20:54 IST