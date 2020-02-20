Eye on SGPC polls, Dhindsas invite Panthic leaders at Sangrur rally

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:33 IST

With an eye on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections, rebel Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his MLA son Parminder Singh Dhindsa have invited some ‘panthic’ leaders and SAD (Taksali) functionaries for the February 23 rally in Sangrur.

The two said the rally will witness a larger gathering than the SAD’s February 2 rally that was held at the same venue.

Among those invited to the rally are former Akal Takht jathedar Ranjit Singh, who was convicted in the 1980 murder of Nirankari sect head Gurbachan Singh, SAD (Taksali) leaders Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Sewa Singh Sekhwan, SAD (1920) chief Ravi Inder Singh, former MP Balwant Singh Ramoowalia and former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh along with other panthic faces.

Parminder Singh Dhindsa said the aim of the rally is to save Punjab and the Panth.

“My father and I will not contest the SGPC elections. However, we will focus on these polls. We wish people involved in religious affairs and are honest should be elected members of the gurdwara body in Punjab. Also, we are focusing the 2022 assembly elections,” he added.