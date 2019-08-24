Five armed men shoot truck driver, rob him in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:33 IST

Five armed men allegedly shot at and robbed a 28-year-old truck driver of Rs 1,600 on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Bilaspur on Saturday morning, the police said.

The victim was identified as Shailender Kumar, a native of Ferozabad in Uttar Pradesh, who was on his way to pick up industrial materials from Behror in Rajasthan.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6.15am, when the man had parked the truck near a hotel on the highway and had got down to drink tea.

Jai Prakash, station house officer, Bilaspur police station, said, “The victim, in his statement, said he was about to board the truck when five armed men in a Swift Dzire approached him and asked him to hand over his belongings. Fearing an assault, he tried to flee the spot, following which one of them shot him in the waist. He was surrounded and robbed of his money,” he said.

The suspects got into their car and fled towards Jaipur. The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, said the police.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Bilaspur police station on Saturday evening, the police said.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 21:19 IST