Flood relief did not reach beneficiaries: Thane corporators

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 01:21 IST

Even as Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) distributed essential food items and clothing to those affected by flood earlier this month, corporators claimed those in real need of help have not received their relief material.

According to Kopri corporator Bharat Chavan, 1,500 people had been identified as flood-hit by the civic body. “However, only 500 coupons were given to local corporators to distribute relief material. Most were unaware of the actual beneficiaries and distributed relief material to people who did not need it,” he said.

Each relief kit comprises 5kg of wheat, 3kg of rice, 1kg of sugar, 2kg of potatoes, a litre of oil and one blanket for every family.

Chavan was seconded by corporator Malati Patil, who also said the distribution of the kit should be undertaken by the TMC itself as per the list of names they surveyed.

Sameer Unhale, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Our officers were awake for two consecutive nights to distribute relief kits. We distributed around 5,000 kits across the city. The state and collector have announced additional relief kits for us.”

Unhale said the corporators were involved as they were the ones who worked in their area to rescue and help people, and they would know who the beneficiaries were.

Vanita Patil, 70, who resides in Samarth Chawl at Sawarkar Nagar in Kopri, was one of the flood-affected and claimed she did not receive TMC’s relief material.

“My daughter and I are the only members in my family and we have lost most of our belongings. We were having our lunch on August 2 when the water suddenly entered our home. The corporation has given coupons to some of those affected in the floods, but we have got no such help so far,” said Patil.

Her daughter, Manisha, 44, is physically challenged and works in a local salon. Patil said both of them barely make ends meet and with the floods, the situation has worsened.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 01:21 IST