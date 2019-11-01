For Sikhs, darshan is more important than fee: Takht

cities

Dismissing the row over $20 fee to be charged by Pakistan from each pilgrim visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday said darshan of the shrine across the border is more important for Sikhs than paying charges.

The statement by the acting jathedar of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs holds significance as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including its president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, are continuously slamming Pakistan on this issue and pressing the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to bear the expanses on behalf of the pilgrims.

In an informal interaction with the media after issuing an edict to the community, the jathedar hailed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for exempting pilgrims from carrying passport and from paying $20 entry fee on the day of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor and Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

Replying to a question, Giani Harpreet Singh said it will be good if Pakistan waives the entry fee completely, but nothing is more important for Sikhs than the darshan of Kartarpur Sahib.

He also slammed the Indian authorities for stopping Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) leader Parmjit Singh Sarna at the Attari-Wagah border from crossing over to Pakistan with Nankana Sahib-bound nagar kirtan that started from Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib in Delhi to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. “No Sikh should have been stopped from going with the nagar kirtan as it a matter of faith,” he said.

‘NOTHING WRONG IN SETTING UP OF SEPARATE STAGE’

Reacting to state government’s move of going ahead with separate stage at Sultanpur Lodhi on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Giani Harpreet Singh said: “After passing a resolution in consultation of the Sikh organisations, the five Sikh clergymen appealed to the state government and other political and religious organisations to attend the celebrations on the stage of Gurdwara Ber Sahib, which has been set up by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), on November 11 and 12 to display unity in the Panth.”

“But there is nothing wrong with the separate stage if religion is preached from it. The Akal Takht has not banned setting up of a separate stage but asked parties to keep away from politics on the pious occasion,” he said.

