Four die, five hurt as SUV rolls down gorge in Chamba

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:01 IST

Four people were killed and five others were seriously injured after the Mahindra Bolero SUV they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down a hill in the tribal Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district on Thursday.

The deceased are Amit Kumar,19, of Badgran village, Love Kumar and Anil Kumar, both aged 22, of Pulan village and Jyoti,18, of Khani village.

Karun Sharma,20, Ankush,19, both residents of Sari village; Aman,15, Sunil Kumar,17, both from Pulan village and Rahul,22, of Khani village have been seriously injured.

Additional district magistrate Prithi Paul Singh said the victims were returning to Bharmour after refuelling their vehicle at Lahal petrol pump. The accident took place 7.5km from Bharmour on Khadamuk-Bharmour road.

The SUV rolled down the hill and got stuck on another road below after the driver lost control over the vehicle on a narrow stretch.

The ADM said one of the victims died on the spot and three succumbed to injuries at Bharmour civil hospital. Other injured have been shifted to Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba.

The kin of the deceased have been given immediate relief of ₹10,000 each and injured ₹5,000 each.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.

Two die, 1 hurt as car falls down gorge in Shimla’s Theog

Two persons were killed and one was injured after their car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Theog sub-division of Shimla district late on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased are Chaman,50, who was driving the car and Attar Singh,54, both residents of Dhamandari village in Theog while the injured is Heera Singh,54, of Kufri.

Prima facie the driver lost control over the vehicle while they were on their way from Chaila to Theog. Chaman died on the spot and the other two injured were rushed to a civil hospital from where they were referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, for specialised treatment. Attar Singh died during treatment at the IGMC.

Deputy superintendent of police Kulwinder Singh said the bodies will be handed over to the family after postmortem.