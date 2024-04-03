 Four killed, over 10 injured in explosion at pharma plant in Telangana's Sangareddy - Hindustan Times
Four killed, over 10 injured in explosion at pharma plant in Telangana's Sangareddy

PTI |
Apr 03, 2024 08:35 PM IST

The reactor exploded at a pharma company in Sangareddy district, killing four people and injuring 10 others.

Four persons were killed and over 10 others suffered injuries following an explosion in a reactor at a pharmaceutical company in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The blast at a pharmaceutical company in Sangareddy around 5 pm on Wednesday triggered a fire.
The blast at a pharmaceutical company in Sangareddy around 5 pm on Wednesday triggered a fire.

The blast, which occurred around 5 pm, triggered a fire.

"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact... So far four people have died...10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI. Relief operations were underway, the official added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

