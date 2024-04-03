Four killed, over 10 injured in explosion at pharma plant in Telangana's Sangareddy

Four persons were killed and over 10 others suffered injuries following an explosion in a reactor at a pharmaceutical company in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said. The blast at a pharmaceutical company in Sangareddy around 5 pm on Wednesday triggered a fire.

"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact... So far four people have died...10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI. Relief operations were underway, the official added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)