Four killed, over 10 injured in explosion at pharma plant in Telangana's Sangareddy
Apr 03, 2024 08:35 PM IST
The reactor exploded at a pharma company in Sangareddy district, killing four people and injuring 10 others.
Four persons were killed and over 10 others suffered injuries following an explosion in a reactor at a pharmaceutical company in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.
The blast, which occurred around 5 pm, triggered a fire.
"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact... So far four people have died...10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI. Relief operations were underway, the official added.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
