Four persons arrested for carjacking in Greater Noida

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:53 IST

Greater Noida: Police on Friday arrested four more suspects of carjacking who had escaped after an encounter with the police on Thursday night in Chuharpur underpass in Greater Noida. The suspects had made off with a cab on Wednesday night.

The four were identified as Ankit, of Aligarh; Akash and Manoj from Bulandshahr; and Prince Chaudhary of Ghaziabad. Their accomplice Sachin was arrested Thursday night in an encounter and the stolen car was recovered from his possession.

Rajesh kumar Singh, DCP ( Zone 3), said suspects operated as a gang and snatched cabs after making booking. He said a complaint was filed by Jogender Kumar of Jhansi. The complainant said at 11pm, he was waiting near Pari Chowk in his Swift Dzire car for passenger(s) to turn up.

“Two persons, Sachin and his accomplice, reached the driver and asked him to take them to Delhi, even though they had no booking. The driver agreed and left the spot with the two persons believing them to be genuine travellers,” DCP said.

The DCP said the car had moved a few kilometres when four men stopped the car at gunpoint.

“The men forced the driver into the rear seat. One of the them got behind the wheel and started driving while the others snatched Kumar’s cash and valuables. They dumped him near Gautam Buddha University,” he said.

Sector Beta II police had registered a case of robbery under Section 392 of the IPC in this regard.

Singh added that the suspects have admitted that they had stolen another cab in November 22.

“The men had snatched another cab using the same modus operandi in November. They sold the car to a scrap dealer. We will send a team to the scrap dealer to recover that car,” he said.

Police also recovered two stolen mobile phones of the victims, and two countrymade guns from their possession. The men were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.