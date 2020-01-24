e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Four persons arrested for carjacking in Greater Noida

Four persons arrested for carjacking in Greater Noida

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida: Police on Friday arrested four more suspects of carjacking who had escaped after an encounter with the police on Thursday night in Chuharpur underpass in Greater Noida. The suspects had made off with a cab on Wednesday night.

The four were identified as Ankit, of Aligarh; Akash and Manoj from Bulandshahr; and Prince Chaudhary of Ghaziabad. Their accomplice Sachin was arrested Thursday night in an encounter and the stolen car was recovered from his possession.

Rajesh kumar Singh, DCP ( Zone 3), said suspects operated as a gang and snatched cabs after making booking. He said a complaint was filed by Jogender Kumar of Jhansi. The complainant said at 11pm, he was waiting near Pari Chowk in his Swift Dzire car for passenger(s) to turn up.

“Two persons, Sachin and his accomplice, reached the driver and asked him to take them to Delhi, even though they had no booking. The driver agreed and left the spot with the two persons believing them to be genuine travellers,” DCP said.

The DCP said the car had moved a few kilometres when four men stopped the car at gunpoint.

“The men forced the driver into the rear seat. One of the them got behind the wheel and started driving while the others snatched Kumar’s cash and valuables. They dumped him near Gautam Buddha University,” he said.

Sector Beta II police had registered a case of robbery under Section 392 of the IPC in this regard.

Singh added that the suspects have admitted that they had stolen another cab in November 22.

“The men had snatched another cab using the same modus operandi in November. They sold the car to a scrap dealer. We will send a team to the scrap dealer to recover that car,” he said.

Police also recovered two stolen mobile phones of the victims, and two countrymade guns from their possession. The men were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

top news
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities