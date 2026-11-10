From forgotten ruins to open-air museum: The resurrection of a lost Khasi settlement

Nestled in Wahmawpat village along the road to Mawsynram in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, the ruins of Twahlongwar lie scattered across a rain-soaked hillside, their crumbling stone foundations and overgrown remains bearing witness to a long-abandoned Khasi settlement. Aerial view of the remains of houses across the Twahlongwar settlement. For decades, locals considered the site little more than the remnants of old houses. Today, however, its archaeological significance is drawing visitors, researchers and history enthusiasts, transforming an overlooked landscape into a distinctive heritage destination. Twahlongwar, locally known as ‘Shnong Ba la Jah’ (The Lost Village), has become an open-air archaeological museum, drawing 2,115 visitors, researchers and heritage enthusiasts since it opened in August. The state-run Meghalayan Age Limited (MAL) conceptualised and executed the initiative, bringing together archaeological investigation, digital documentation, experimental conservation and community participation. Archaeologist Naphibahun Lyngdoh, senior manager for heritage and conservation at MAL, led the effort. She first came across the site in 2019 when a friend took her to Twahlongwar.

The reconstructed traditional house at Twahlongwar

“Locally, the place was already known as the 'Lost Village', which sparked my interest in exploring its archaeological significance. Discovering the ruins of the settlement amazed me the most,” she recalled. The systematic archaeological documentation of the site, mostly covered in vegetation, with several collapsed houses and exposed stone structures, began only in 2022. Investigations identified 21 ruined houses, many with distinctive apsidal forms and a predominantly north-east-facing orientation. “Their orientation was likely influenced by the direction of the wind, the movement of the sun and the need for natural light and ventilation. This suggests that people had a good understanding of their surroundings and positioned their homes accordingly,” Lyngdoh said. One of the more intriguing findings was what Naphi believed was once a marketplace. Clusters of aligned orthostats, or upright stones, appeared to demarcate an area associated with trade and exchange.

People cleaning the ancient market

Archaeological observations, together with oral accounts, suggest that Twahlongwar may have maintained trading connections with neighbouring settlements such as Balat and Hatmawdon, located not far from the Indo-Bangladesh international border. Megalithic remains in surrounding villages also point towards a wider network of interactions and possible trade routes. Researchers came across iron tools during the site's clearing, although Lyngdoh clarified that no evidence of iron smelting had been found. A history still waiting to be unravelled How old is Twahlongwar, and why was it abandoned? These questions continue to occupy researchers. A trial trench yielded a small quantity of charcoal, which was sent for radiocarbon analysis. The findings suggest a possible 18th-century or later association, although they do not establish a definitive date for the settlement. Further examination of the archaeological context and the complete calibrated probability distribution is necessary. No archaeological evidence explains why the inhabitants eventually abandoned the settlement. Lyngdoh believes limited natural resources may have made sustained habitation difficult. Another possibility is that the construction of the Mawsynram road during the British period made movement and access to other areas easier, prompting relocation. Fourteen months to preserve a forgotten past Conserving the settlement has been as challenging as documenting it. Heavy rainfall, water erosion, overgrown vegetation, and difficult terrain posed formidable obstacles, especially where exposed archaeological structures are vulnerable to the elements. Under Naphi’s stewardship, MAL undertook approximately 14 months of experimental conservation, testing materials such as sand, lime and pine needles to identify methods suited to the local environment. “The biggest challenges were heavy rainfall, water erosion, overgrown vegetation and difficult terrain. We also had to be careful in choosing appropriate conservation methods to stabilise the structures while retaining their original character,” she said. Drone surveys, Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping and digital terrain modelling have supported the conservation work by providing a detailed digital record of the settlement and its surrounding landscape for future research. The guiding principle has been to preserve rather than extensively reconstruct, retaining the authenticity of the surviving remains. The project has introduced visitor pathways, signage and interpretation facilities, toilets, and a resting shed. The project has also revamped an existing dam to improve water storage.

The dam at the top of the hill