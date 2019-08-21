Gambling den raided in Ghorpadi, 16 held

pune

The Pune police crime branch arrested 16 people during a raid at a gambling den in Ghorpadi on Tuesday night. The 16 men were produced in a local court and remanded to police custody on Wednesday.

According to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, the raid was conducted by officials of the social security cell led by police inspector Vaishali Chandgude.

The police seized Rs 58,700 in cash and gambling-related material worth Rs 6,000. The collective recovery was worth Rs 64,700. The den was located in Jai hind chowk in Railway colony, Ghorpadi bazar.

A case in the matter has been registered at Mundhwa police station under Section 12(a) of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

