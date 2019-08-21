e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019

Gambling den raided in Ghorpadi, 16 held

pune Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune police crime branch arrested 16 people during a raid at a gambling den in Ghorpadi on Tuesday night. The 16 men were produced in a local court and remanded to police custody on Wednesday.

According to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, the raid was conducted by officials of the social security cell led by police inspector Vaishali Chandgude. 

The police seized Rs 58,700 in cash and gambling-related material worth Rs 6,000. The collective recovery was worth Rs 64,700. The den was located in Jai hind chowk in Railway colony, Ghorpadi bazar.

A case in the matter has been registered at Mundhwa police station under Section 12(a) of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 20:29 IST

more from pune
top news
    trending topics
    P ChidambaramINX Media Case Live UpdatesIndia vs West Indies:The Girl On The TrainLakme Fashion WeekUP Cabinet expansion
    don't miss