Maintenance staff of highrise in Ghaziabad arrested for molesting 10 year old girl

The Ghaziabad police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old maintenance staff member of a highrise for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl in a locality falling under the jurisdiction of the Sihani Gate police station. The police said the suspect was booked under IPC sections for molestation, kidnapping as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The suspect was identified as Jai Raj, a construction worker at the highrise society. According to the police, he allegedly lured the girl while she was on her way to a coaching centre in one of the towers of the highrise society on Monday afternoon.

“The man lured her to the backside gate where he molested her. After the incident, the girl informed her parents who arrived and gave a complaint to the police. The suspect was arrested and an FIR was lodged,” said a police officer from the Sihani Gate police station.

According to sources, the suspect was nabbed by locals when residents came to know about the incident and they beat him up before handing him over to the police.

The girl is stated to be student of class 5 at a private school and was aware of ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’.

The suspect is stated to be native of Madhya Pradesh and working at the highrise with the maintenance department.

According to the police, the girl is resident of one of the buildings of the highrise society and used to attend tuition classes at a different tower.

“He was arrested and an FIR was lodged upon complaint by the girl’s parents. We have also come across CCTV footage of the incident though it is not very clear. We will find out whether the suspect troubled the girl on previous occasions or not,” said Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city).

