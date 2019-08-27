GMDA to develop new football turf at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex

gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is developing a new football ground at the Tau Devi Lal Sports complex in Sector 38, officials said Tuesday. Tenders for the same have been floated, with August 29 set as the last date for submission of bids.

As per V Umashankar, the chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA, the new ground is being made to shift football from the existing common stadium for football and athletics. The move, he said, will be beneficial for both the sports.

He said that the two sports sharing the stadium was proving to be a hindrance as the spiked shoes worn by footballers were damaging the synthetic track meant for track and field events, while the central portion reserved for football was often encroached for hosting athletic events.

“The central portion of the stadium is primarily meant for track and field events. We did not want to use that for football matches or practice. Footballers wear spiked shoes, which damage the synthetic track that was laid recently. So, we are creating a separate football ground which can be used for practice and tournaments, both,” Umashankar said.

The projected cost for developing the stadium, which will have an artificial turf instead of grass, is estimated to be around ₹4.75 lakh, with ₹4.65 lakh meant only for developing the football ground and ₹10,000 for constructing the walking path and planting 200 trees, as per GMDA’s tender notice.

GMDA environment consultant Rajbeer Singh, who has floated the tender for the project, said, “The contractor will also have the responsibility for maintaining the walking path and the trees for 12 months.”

Singh said that a contractor is likely to be finalised by October following which they will be allocated a four-month deadline to complete the work on the 95-metre-long and 55-metre-wide ground.

Umashankar said the ground is being laid in such a manner that there is adequate space for erecting temporary or permanent stands around it to allow hosting tournaments sanctioned by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) or league competitions, such as Indian Super League (ISL), if the demand arises.

The existing football and athletics stadium has a capacity to seat 12,000 people and has hosted numerous international football matches since it was opened in the year 2000. The last match to be hosted here was in March 2011—a qualifying match for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Challenge Cup between Afghanistan and Bhutan.

Umashankar added that the GMDA is also building an indoor sports facility in the complex for other sports such as wrestling, boxing, archery, basketball, and kabaddi. This complex is being built mainly for practice and recreational purposes and will not have stands to accommodate crowds during sporting events.

“Once hosting national competitions, international competitions or league club competitions, such as ISL, becomes a regular feature for any of these sports, then we will erect permanent stands. Presently, it is meant for practice,” Umashankar said, adding that currently there is be enough space to host district- or college-level competitions.

