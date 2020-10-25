Gurugram: Covid-19 deaths cross 200-mark

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 19:06 IST

Gurugram: The district’s death toll due to Covid-19 crossed the 200-mark on Sunday after two more patients succumbed to the viral infection. As per the data from the district health department, among those who died, 148 patients (74% of total deaths) had pre-existing comorbidities.

Gurugram’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 201. Of the total fatalities, men accounted for 150 deaths, while the rest were women.

As per the data, with 55 deaths (of which 13 were women), the highest number of fatalities occurred in the age group of 61-70 years, followed by 42 deaths (including nine women) in the 71-80 years age group. Between ages 51 and 60 years, 32 patients (including 11 women) succumbed to Covid-19. Another 23 people who died were in the 41-50 years age group, eight of them being women. In the 31-40 years age group, 19 people died (including four women), while 23 (including four women) in 81-90 years age group succumbed to the virus. Four deaths were recorded in the 11-20 years age group, while two people died in the 91-100 years age group, shows the data.

Of these 200 deaths due to the coronavirus disease, the percentage of non-comorbid deaths stands at 26.02%. Diabetes (10%), cancer (6%), and hypertension (4%) were found to be the three most common comorbidities, according to the health department data. Roughly 1.5% of deaths were of patients who had liver disease and neurological disease each. Around 1% of the patients who died suffered from some kidney ailment.

On Sunday, Gurugram reported 366 new positive cases. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 2,871 (up from Saturday’s 2771). Of the active cases, 2,666 are mild or asymptomatic cases under home isolation, while another 14 mild cases are at government Covid care centres. Another 178 cases are ‘moderate’ cases, who are displaying either symptoms of pneumonia or require oxygen support at secondary health care facilities, while 13 patients are currently receiving tertiary care at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

On the brighter side, the district also witnessed 264 recoveries on Sunday. Gurugram’s chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav said that the district’s fatality rate stood at 0.7% on Sunday. “The average positivity rate of the district is around 7.9%,” said Yadav.

He said that cases had risen this week and more cases were expected in the coming week. “Cases have been rising in the past few days due to the festive rush. Cases are likely to rise further from the next week. The weather is also changing which may have an impact,” said Yadav.