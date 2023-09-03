176 delegates reach Nuh for five-day G20 Sherpa meeting

A hundred-and-seventy-six foreign delegates arrived at the ITC Grand Bharat hotel in Nuh on Sunday amid heavy security for the fourth Sherpa meeting of the G20 summit, which will conclude on September 7, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. Delegates at the ITC Grand Bharat for the fourth G20 Sherpa meeting in Tauru, Nuh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Ashok Rathi, Nuh district public relations officer, said the agendas for the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 will be finalised during the 12 sessions of the Sherpa meeting.

According to Dhirendra Khadgata, deputy commissioner (DC) of Nuh, official sessions will begin on Monday, during which delegates will discuss financial and other global issues.

“On Sunday night, the delegates will be treated to a dinner. The Haryana government will host a state dinner on Monday night, with several cabinet ministers and dignitaries in attendance,” he said.

According to officials, there will be cultural events and dinner for guests on the nights of September 5 and 6, in which Haryana’s culture and traditions will be showcased.

Meanwhile, Khadgata and Nuh superintendent of police Narendra Bijarniya reviewed the security arrangements at the hotel where the dignitaries were staying as well as the travel route.

Officials said that the hotel has at least three layers of security covers, each of which is led by senior police and administrative officers. Furthermore, Nuh authorities were in constant contact with the Gurugram administration and police to ensure the security of the route for movement to venues in Delhi and the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The event comes just a few weeks after the district was rocked by communal violence on July 31, which killed six people including policemen and injured at least 88 others.

