17-year-old girl dies by suicide in Faridabad

A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 10th floor her building in Faridabad’s Sector 88 on Wednesday night, said police on Thursday. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Thursday.

Police said that she was preparing for JEE mains and was under extreme stress for clearing the upcoming competitive examination. She lived with her mother and brother in an apartment on the third floor while her father worked in a private firm in Kolkata.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that she had scored 95% in her Class 12 examination last year but could not clear her JEE mains examination following which she went into depression.

“After parents came to know about her issue, they took her to a doctor in Delhi and she was still undergoing treatment for it,” he said, adding that no suicide not was recovered yet.

Yadav said that the girl’s mother was out at the market to purchase groceries while her brother had gone to meet some of his friends when the incident took place.

“ A security guard nearby the spot was first to respond after hearing a loud thud,” Yadav said.

Investigators said that the guard immediately informed his security supervisor following which police control room was alerted. An emergency response vehicle and an ambulance reached the spot and took her to Badshah Khan civil hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Thursday. An inquiry under section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was carried out at BPTP police station as the family denied foul play.