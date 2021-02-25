IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 18 landowners booked for developing illegal colony in Farrukhnagar
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

18 landowners booked for developing illegal colony in Farrukhnagar

The police on Wednesday registered two cases against 18 landowners for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Farrukhnagar after a complaint was filed by the officials of the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP)
READ FULL STORY
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST

The police on Wednesday registered two cases against 18 landowners for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Farrukhnagar after a complaint was filed by the officials of the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP).

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the land on which the colony was being developed falls within the controlled urban area. This means that on any land that falls within the limits of a municipal area or notified area, no construction can be carried out without the necessary permission. Also, subdividing the land is prohibited without approval.

The landowners are accused of carving out an illegal colony in Farrukhnagar by sub-division of agricultural land and constructing an unauthorised road network in violation of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975. “The land on which illegal colony was being developed falls within urban area limit of Farrukhnagar and it is under the ambit of Farrukhnagar Municipal Committee,” said Batth.

Bhath added that despite notice from the department, the landowners were deliberately continuing with the development of the colony in contravention of the law. Violation of these laws is punishable with jail up to three years and penalty.

The department has requested the police to keep an eye on any unauthorised development carried out across the city.

Bhath said they have been taking action against illegal colonies and multiple demolition drives have been carried out in the last few months. “We had demolished many such structures and recommended the registration of FIRs against land owners,” he said, adding that they are conducting demolition drives on a regular basis to tackle the mushrooming of illegal colonies across the city.

In order to make a quick buck, several landowners in Manesar, Bhondsi, Sohna, Farrukhnagar and Pataudi had set up unauthorised colonies in more than 50 villages without seeking mandatory permissions from the government agencies. According to norms, the tehsil office cannot carry out registration of any property without procuring a no-objection certificate from the DTCP office, said the police.

Two cases were registered under sections 7A and 10 of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 against the land owners. “Following the complaint of DTCP, FIRs were registered against landowners and we are investigating the case,” said KK Rao, commissioner of police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram MP asks agencies to expedite development work

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Member of Parliament(MP) from Gurugram and union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday asked all the civic agencies to work in tandem with one other so that development work can be carried out without any hitch
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three men rob 29K cash from a gold exchange office in DLF Phase-1

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Three masked men allegedly robbed two employees in a gold exchange company’s office in DLF Phase-1 on Wednesday at gunpoint in broad daylight
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Kant Enclave ruling: Proposal to restore 425 acres of Aravalli forest in Faridabad gathers dust

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
A proposal to rehabilitate nearly 425 acres of the Aravalli forest land in Faridabad, tabled by the forest department a year ago, has been gathering dust despite Supreme Court directions calling for the restoration of the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana yet to submit plan to conserve Najafgarh Jheel, matter with state technical committee

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The Haryana government, even two months after the deadline, is yet to submit an environment management plan to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the protection of Najafgarh Jheel, as sought by the green court last September
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Developer of Malibu Towne booked for violating fire safety norms

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The police have booked the developer of Malibu Towne — a residential township on Sohna Road — for alleged violations of fire safety norms on the premises of Maple Club based on the complaint of the city’s fire department, which found several shortcomings in the club’s fire fighting system
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

First pedestrian refuge island constructed at Sector 44 intersection

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The city’s first pedestrian refuge island has been constructed at the Sector 44 intersection near Huda City Centre (HCC) by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Raahgiri Foundation and World Resources Institute (WRI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar deferred to next week

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Citing administrative reasons, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deferred the week-long vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar, which was scheduled to start on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

City hospitals to administer vaccine to public from March 1

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Over 360 private hospitals and 170 government hospitals empanelled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) in Haryana will administer Covid-19 vaccine doses to people above the age of 60 or people above 45 who have co-morbidities from March 1, said officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

18 landowners booked for developing illegal colony in Farrukhnagar

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The police on Wednesday registered two cases against 18 landowners for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Farrukhnagar after a complaint was filed by the officials of the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Court awards life imprisonment to mother, son for dowry death

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
A local court awarded life imprisonment to a man and his mother on Wednesday after finding them guilty of murdering a 24-year-old woman in 2016 over dowry
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Warmest day of year so far, visibility up in early hours as severity of fog decreases

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The city experienced its warmest day of the year so far on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature touching 31 degrees Celsius during the day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

AIMTC distances itself from truckers’ strike but local transporters to participate

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:09 PM IST
All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) — an umbrella body of transporters across the country — on Wednesday distanced itself from the proposed truckers’ strike on February 26 and said that it has submitted its demands to the government and given it a time period of 14 days for consideration
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air pollution higher this winter than previous year, finds report

By Suparna Roy, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:13 PM IST
A report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), comparing air pollution levels between the winter of 2020 with that of the previous year, has revealed that average air pollution was higher this winter in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to create a database of affordable housing projects in city

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A database of residential units and housing projects being developed under the affordable category will be created by the department of town and country planning (DTCP), which, on Wednesday, issued notices to 36 developers, seeking details of 95 such projects they are involved with in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Man kills woman over insecurities in polyamorous relationship

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:08 PM IST
A man allegedly smothered a married woman he was having an extramarital affair with to death on February 19 after her husband left for work in Sector 50, the police said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac