18 landowners booked for developing illegal colony in Farrukhnagar

The police on Wednesday registered two cases against 18 landowners for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Farrukhnagar after a complaint was filed by the officials of the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP).

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the land on which the colony was being developed falls within the controlled urban area. This means that on any land that falls within the limits of a municipal area or notified area, no construction can be carried out without the necessary permission. Also, subdividing the land is prohibited without approval.

The landowners are accused of carving out an illegal colony in Farrukhnagar by sub-division of agricultural land and constructing an unauthorised road network in violation of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975. “The land on which illegal colony was being developed falls within urban area limit of Farrukhnagar and it is under the ambit of Farrukhnagar Municipal Committee,” said Batth.

Bhath added that despite notice from the department, the landowners were deliberately continuing with the development of the colony in contravention of the law. Violation of these laws is punishable with jail up to three years and penalty.

The department has requested the police to keep an eye on any unauthorised development carried out across the city.

Bhath said they have been taking action against illegal colonies and multiple demolition drives have been carried out in the last few months. “We had demolished many such structures and recommended the registration of FIRs against land owners,” he said, adding that they are conducting demolition drives on a regular basis to tackle the mushrooming of illegal colonies across the city.

In order to make a quick buck, several landowners in Manesar, Bhondsi, Sohna, Farrukhnagar and Pataudi had set up unauthorised colonies in more than 50 villages without seeking mandatory permissions from the government agencies. According to norms, the tehsil office cannot carry out registration of any property without procuring a no-objection certificate from the DTCP office, said the police.

Two cases were registered under sections 7A and 10 of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 against the land owners. “Following the complaint of DTCP, FIRs were registered against landowners and we are investigating the case,” said KK Rao, commissioner of police.