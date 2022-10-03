Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 2 workers trapped as building collapses in Gurugram

2 workers trapped as building collapses in Gurugram

gurugram news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 10:16 AM IST

Deputy police commissioner Deepak Saharan said their teams reached the spot within minutes and over 150 personnel have been deployed for the rescue operation

Rescuers arrive at the scene. (ANI)
ByLeena Dhankhar

Two workers were trapped while as many were rescued after a three-storey building collapsed while it was being demolished on Monday morning in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar Phase 1, police said. The incident took place around 7.20am when the workers were demolishing the first floor of the building.

Police said that prima facie it appears that the building was in a dilapidated condition, which may have worsened because of the rains.

Deputy police commissioner Deepak Saharan said their teams reached the spot within a few minutes and over 150 personnel have been deployed for the rescue operation. A team of State Disaster Response Fund has identified the spot where the workers have been trapped, he said.

Saharan said that the building was very old and being demolished since September 26. “Two floors have been demolished and labourers were working on the first floor when the incident took place,” he said.

Police said that over 20 workers were on the spot at the time of the collapse.

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Monday, October 03, 2022
