20 men booked for shooting at two brothers in Gurugram, business rivalry suspected

Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:09 AM IST

A group of men reached the spot in four cars and three motorcycles. Police said they assaulted Mohit and damaged the car and later opened fire when Pankaj came to his rescue. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent

Twenty suspects were booked for allegedly opening fire at two brothers near Rithoj village in Bhondsi on Monday night.

Police said the duo escaped the bullets, but the group also assaulted them with rods and sticks.

Police said the target was Mohit (30), who started a poultry farm business earlier this year. He was waiting in a car while his brother Pankaj (35) went inside a shop on Monday night. A group of men reached the spot in four cars and three motorcycles. Police said they assaulted Mohit and damaged the car and later opened fire when Pankaj came to his rescue.

Police said the incident took place over business rivalry. Mohit allegedly tried to kill a rival poultry farm owner Vipin Khatana (32) near Damdama on June 19, and since then both sides have been constantly targeting each other.

Police said Mohit’s residence was raided on August 5 but his family members had assaulted the police team and helped him escape. However, he was later arrested and released on bail.

Police said Pankaj got an FIR registered at Bhondsi police station against Vipin and his men for the murder attempt.

Inspector Devender Kumar, station house officer of Bhondsi, said they were trying to trace Vipin and other suspects.

