20-yr-old BTech student found dead in Gurugram hostel, police probe on

A 20-year-old B.Tech student of B.N. Munjal University in Gurugram was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room early Monday, police said. The student, a native of Alwar district in Rajasthan, is suspected to have died by suicide, though no note was recovered from the spot. Officers said the police team reached the hostel at 4am and informed the student’s parents on the phone.(HT Photo/Representational Image)

According to Bilaspur police, the incident came to light around 1.30am. The student had gone with her roommate to a friend’s birthday party at 10pm but left midway to return to her hostel room. Investigators said she reportedly came back to collect ribbons before returning again to the party venue.

When the roommate did not hear from her, she went to the hostel room and found it locked from inside. After repeated knocks went unanswered, she alerted the hostel warden. With the help of a plumber, the door was forced open, police said. The student was found dead inside the room, following which hostel staff informed the police.

Officers said the police team reached the hostel at 4am and informed the student’s parents on the phone. The body was later sent to a local hospital for post-mortem examination.

While investigators have not confirmed the reason behind her death, the student’s maternal uncle alleged foul play and demanded an impartial probe. “We suspect something is wrong. There must be a fair inquiry into the incident,” he said.

Police said the matter remains under investigation.