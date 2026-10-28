23-year-old motorcyclist killed after being run over by truck in Bhondsi
Police said the truck driver fled, abandoning the vehicle at the spot. It took more than an hour to retrieve Singh’s body and the damaged motorcycle from beneath the truck
A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a dumper truck on the service lane of Sohna elevated road near Bhondsi on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.
The victim was identified as Bablu Singh, a resident of Defence Colony in Bhondsi, who worked as a sales executive at an apparel showroom in Badshahpur.
Police said Singh was returning home with a colleague riding pillion when the accident occurred near Bhondsi Jail Mor around 10.25pm.
A senior police officer said a multi-axle dumper truck carrying industrial charcoal was attempting to overtake Singh when it brushed against his motorcycle.
“Singh, who was riding with a colleague as a pillion passenger along the extreme left of the road, lost his balance and fell under the truck. He was run over by the rear wheels along with his motorcycle,” the officer said.
The pillion rider fell towards the pavement and sustained cuts and bruises.
Police said the truck driver fled, abandoning the vehicle at the spot. It took more than an hour to retrieve Singh’s body and the damaged motorcycle from beneath the truck.
Based on a complaint from Singh’s family, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver at Bhondsi police station on Tuesday under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Inspector Satpal, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said the truck was registered in Bhiwani. “We will soon serve a notice to its owner to ascertain the driver’s identity and arrest him,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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