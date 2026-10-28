23-year-old motorcyclist killed after being run over by truck in Bhondsi

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a dumper truck on the service lane of Sohna elevated road near Bhondsi on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. The victim Bablu Singh, a resident of Defence Colony in Bhondsi. He worked as a sales executive at an apparel showroom in Badshahpur, police said. (HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Bablu Singh, a resident of Defence Colony in Bhondsi, who worked as a sales executive at an apparel showroom in Badshahpur.

Police said Singh was returning home with a colleague riding pillion when the accident occurred near Bhondsi Jail Mor around 10.25pm.

A senior police officer said a multi-axle dumper truck carrying industrial charcoal was attempting to overtake Singh when it brushed against his motorcycle.

“Singh, who was riding with a colleague as a pillion passenger along the extreme left of the road, lost his balance and fell under the truck. He was run over by the rear wheels along with his motorcycle,” the officer said.

The pillion rider fell towards the pavement and sustained cuts and bruises.

Police said the truck driver fled, abandoning the vehicle at the spot. It took more than an hour to retrieve Singh’s body and the damaged motorcycle from beneath the truck.

Based on a complaint from Singh’s family, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver at Bhondsi police station on Tuesday under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Inspector Satpal, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said the truck was registered in Bhiwani. “We will soon serve a notice to its owner to ascertain the driver’s identity and arrest him,” he said.