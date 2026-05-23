2.6 tonnes of plastic waste to be disposed of at waste-to-energy plant in Sonipat

Gurugram: Around 2,669 kgs of recovered single-use plastic (SUP) from markets and unauthorised sellers in Gurugram will be sent to the waste-to-energy (WtE) plant in Sonepat, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) officials said on Friday. The latest crackdown came after a retailer was found stocked with around 1,810 kgs of SUP at a house in Shivaji Nagar, officials said. (HT archive)

The latest crackdown came after a retailer was found stocked with around 1,810 kgs of SUP at a house in Shivaji Nagar, officials added.

Earlier, the board fined at least eight retailers for stocking SUPs of around 859 kgs in Udyog Vihar, Khandsa and other informal markets in the district. The action is part of a statewide campaign where almost 9,893 inspections were conducted by board officials between November 2025 and April 2026.

Akansha Tanwar, regional officer of HSPCB’s north wing in Gurugram, said around 11,601 challans were issued in Gurugram over the past year. “The seized SUPs will be transported to WtEs plants within a stipulated timeline for scientific disposal,” Tanwar said.

According to HSPCB officials, around 9,658 challans were issued during the period across Haryana, amounting to a fine of ₹81.08 lakh. Of these, 57 licenses of stockists and bulk suppliers were terminated for repeated violations, they said.

“All regional officers have been directed to conduct surprise inspections of wholesalers and bulk distributors at least three times with a gap of every two to three days to ensure compliance,” said a senior HSPCB official.

In 2022, the state banned distribution, stocking and sales of several SUP items, including plastic bags, straws, cups, thermocol products and beverage packaging made of low-micron plastic. Officials said a sensitisation drive was launched from January to February with 70 awareness campaigns, including 43 on social media and another 27 live interaction sessions at industries and educational institutes.

Another 3,447 bulk suppliers were penalised in Haryana during the two-month drive, amounting to penalties of ₹32.35 lakh, officials said.

Around 16,037 kgs of SUPs of 17,051 confiscated during the drive were sent to material recovery facilities and WtEs, with the largest contributions from Hisar (10,000 kgs), Bhiwani (2,930 kgs) and Kaithal (2,810 kgs).